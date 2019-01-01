Rollins (NYSE:ROL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rollins beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $55.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rollins's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.20 0.18 0.11 EPS Actual 0.14 0.19 0.20 0.14 Revenue Estimate 585.03M 645.84M 613.94M 518.25M Revenue Actual 600.34M 650.20M 638.20M 535.55M

