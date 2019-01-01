RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$3.500
Quarterly Revenue
$876.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$882.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of RenaissanceRe Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Questions & Answers
When is RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) reporting earnings?
RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR)?
The Actual EPS was $2.79, which beat the estimate of $2.38.
What were RenaissanceRe Holdings’s (NYSE:RNR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $505.6M, which beat the estimate of $454.4M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.