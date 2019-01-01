Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.310
Quarterly Revenue
$123.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$123.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ranger Energy Services using advanced sorting and filters.
Ranger Energy Services Questions & Answers
When is Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) reporting earnings?
Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.06.
What were Ranger Energy Services’s (NYSE:RNGR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $41.1M, which missed the estimate of $45.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.