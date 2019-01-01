Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rambus
Rambus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting RMBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.13% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Rambus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rambus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rambus was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rambus (RMBS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $32.00. The current price Rambus (RMBS) is trading at is $25.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
