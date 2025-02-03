Rambus Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Rambus Inc. RMBS will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Analysts expect the San Jose, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share, down from 53 cents per share in the year-ago period. Rambus projects quarterly revenue of $160.29 million, compared to $136 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 10, Rambus disclosed that it has extended the term of its comprehensive patent license agreement with Micron Technology, Inc. MU for an additional five years.

Rambus shares gained 0.7% to close at $61.62 on Friday.

Baird analyst Tristan Gerra initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $90 on Nov. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Loop Capital analyst Gary Mobley initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $70 on Nov. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $85 on Oct. 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Positive rating and cut the price target from $75 to $66 on July 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis assumed a Buy rating and raised the price target from $72 to $75 on May 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

