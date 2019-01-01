Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting RLAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.59% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Relay Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Relay Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Relay Therapeutics was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $49.00 to $42.00. The current price Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) is trading at is $17.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
