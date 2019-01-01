Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$419K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$419K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Relay Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Relay Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) reporting earnings?
Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.00, which missed the estimate of $-0.35.
What were Relay Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:RLAY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.