Why Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Stock Is Down 17% Today

Relay Therapeutics Inc RLAY shares are trading lower by 17.8% to $7.40 during Wednesday’s session after the company priced its $200 million offering.

The offering of 28.57 million shares of common stock at $7.00 per share is expected to raise approximately $200 million before fees. The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy an additional 4.29 million shares. Goldman Sachs, TD Cowen, Stifel and BofA Securities are leading the offering, with Raymond James as co-manager.

The offering is expected to close around September 12, pending standard closing conditions.

Read Also: ‘Not A Slam Dunk For Harris, But The Chances Of A Trump Victory Have Slipped:’ Investors, Markets Adjust Positions After Presidential Debate

Should I Sell My RLAY Stock?

When deciding to hold on to or sell a stock, investors should consider their time horizon, unrealized gains and total return.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics have decreased by 20.97% in the past year. An investor who bought shares of Relay Therapeutics at the beginning of the year would take a loss of $4.36 per share if they sold it today. The stock has risen 14.33% over the past month, meaning an investor who bought shares on Aug. 1 would see a capital loss of $0.13.

Relay Therapeutics shares have an all-time high of $37.41, representing 398.8% upside from current levels.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Relay Therapeutics stock currently has an RSI of 75.61, indicating overbought conditions.

For access to advanced charting and analysis tools and stock data, check out Benzinga PRO. Try it for free.

RLAY has a 52-week high of $12.14 and a 52-week low of $5.70.