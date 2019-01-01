Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting RKT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.22% downside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Rocket Companies upgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rocket Companies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rocket Companies was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rocket Companies (RKT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $10.00 to $7.00. The current price Rocket Companies (RKT) is trading at is $8.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
