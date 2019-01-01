ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. (OTC:RHILF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd.
ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. (OTCPK: RHILF) was reported by JP Morgan on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RHILF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. (OTCPK: RHILF) was provided by JP Morgan, and ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd., and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. was filed on July 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. (RHILF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price ROUND HILL MUSIC RLTY FD by Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd. (RHILF) is trading at is $1.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.