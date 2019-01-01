ñol

Royal Gold
(NASDAQ:RGLD)
116.06
-2.54[-2.14%]
At close: Jun 3
116.06
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low115.36 - 118.33
52 Week High/Low92.01 - 147.7
Open / Close117 / 116.06
Float / Outstanding44.4M / 65.6M
Vol / Avg.463.3K / 555.9K
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E28.73
50d Avg. Price130.52
Div / Yield1.4/1.21%
Payout Ratio29.7
EPS1
Total Float44.4M

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Dividends

Royal Gold issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Royal Gold generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.11%

Annual Dividend

$1.4

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Royal Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Royal Gold (RGLD) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Royal Gold (RGLD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Royal Gold ($RGLD) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Royal Gold (RGLD) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Royal Gold (RGLD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Royal Gold (RGLD) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.35

Q
What is the dividend yield for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)?
A

The most current yield for Royal Gold (RGLD) is 1.23% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

