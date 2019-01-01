Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Dividends

Royal Gold issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Royal Gold generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
The next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Royal Gold ($RGLD) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Royal Gold (RGLD) shares by July 1, 2022
The next dividend for Royal Gold (RGLD) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.35
The most current yield for Royal Gold (RGLD) is 1.23% and is payable next on July 15, 2022
