Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting REYN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.72% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Reynolds Consumer maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reynolds Consumer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reynolds Consumer was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reynolds Consumer (REYN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $33.00. The current price Reynolds Consumer (REYN) is trading at is $26.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
