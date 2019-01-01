ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$348.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2B
Earnings History
ATRenew Questions & Answers
When is ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) reporting earnings?
ATRenew (RERE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were ATRenew’s (NYSE:RERE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $289.3M, which beat the estimate of $272.9M.
