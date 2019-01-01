ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ATRenew
The latest price target for ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) was reported by B of A Securities on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting RERE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 596.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) was provided by B of A Securities, and ATRenew initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ATRenew, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ATRenew was filed on July 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ATRenew (RERE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price ATRenew (RERE) is trading at is $2.87, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
