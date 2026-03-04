Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:45 PM.

Earnings

Ring Energy missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $16.56 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 0.32% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Ring Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 0.06 0.06 EPS Actual 0.06 0.05 0.05 0.06 Revenue Estimate 77.26M 81.43M 82.76M 84.21M Revenue Actual 78.60M 82.60M 79.09M 83.44M

