Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ring Energy missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $16.56 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, resulting in a 0.32% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Ring Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.02
|0.06
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|77.26M
|81.43M
|82.76M
|84.21M
|Revenue Actual
|78.60M
|82.60M
|79.09M
|83.44M
To track all earnings releases for Ring Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
