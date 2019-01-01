Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Regency Centers
Regency Centers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $63.00 expecting REG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.52% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Regency Centers maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Regency Centers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Regency Centers was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Regency Centers (REG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $67.50 to $63.00. The current price Regency Centers (REG) is trading at is $66.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.