Reed's (NASDAQ:REED), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) was reported by RF Lafferty on May 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting REED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2284.36% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) was provided by RF Lafferty, and Reed's initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reed's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reed's was filed on May 10, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reed's (REED) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Reed's (REED) is trading at is $0.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
