Reed's (NASDAQ:REED), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reed's missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $36.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 16.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reed's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|13.02M
|12.39M
|12.20M
|10.90M
|Revenue Actual
|12.78M
|13.40M
|11.27M
|12.15M
Reed's Questions & Answers
Reed's (REED) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $-0.08.
The Actual Revenue was $8.9M, which missed the estimate of $9.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.