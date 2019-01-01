RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RISE Education Cayman
RISE Education Cayman Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.90 expecting REDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) was provided by Credit Suisse, and RISE Education Cayman downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RISE Education Cayman, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RISE Education Cayman was filed on July 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RISE Education Cayman (REDU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $7.50 to $2.90. The current price RISE Education Cayman (REDU) is trading at is $1.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.