Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Israel, Tel Aviv Struck

Iran launched ballistic missiles toward Israel late Friday local time, triggering a wave of retaliatory fire and igniting fears of a broader conflict. The strikes marked the start of what Iranian state media called "The Hard Retaliation," a direct response to Israeli air raids on more than 200 targets.

According to CNBC, video footage showed missiles striking Tel Aviv while Israeli defense systems were activated to intercept the barrage. The Israel Defense Forces urged civilians to take shelter immediately.

The IDF earlier confirmed the launch of "Operation Rising Lion," striking Iranian nuclear and military facilities in Isfahan and Natanz to degrade long-range missile capabilities.

NBC News reported that Israeli Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the operation was aimed at preventing Iran from retaliating with drones or missiles. Explosions were also reported near Iran's Fordo nuclear site, with state media confirming the death of IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salam.

Israel's Defense Ministry claimed most IRGC leadership was killed, but CNBC could not independently verify this. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed retribution, stating that Iran's response would not be "half-measured."

Despite mounting violence, a U.S. official said Friday morning that the U.S. remained open to talks. However, Iran later suspended nuclear negotiations originally scheduled in Oman for the weekend.

Trump, speaking earlier Friday, urged Tehran to reach a deal "before there is nothing left." The International Atomic Energy Agency reported no radiation spikes at targeted sites.

Amid surging Middle East volatility, defense and cybersecurity stocks are rallying as investors respond to the unfolding conflict between Israel and Iran.

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, RTX Corp. RTX, and Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT jumped as much as 7% on Friday. Elbit alone gained 77% year-to-date, fueled by growing demand for missile defense and drone technology.

The escalation also elevated cybersecurity concerns, sending names like CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD, Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP into sharper focus. Governments are reportedly rushing to reinforce digital infrastructure amid fears of Iranian retaliation.

Photo: Roofsoldier/Shutterstock