RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RadNet
RadNet Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) was reported by Raymond James on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RDNT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) was provided by Raymond James, and RadNet downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RadNet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RadNet was filed on August 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RadNet (RDNT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price RadNet (RDNT) is trading at is $19.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.