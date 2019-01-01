Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC:RDEIY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Red Electrica Corporacion
Red Electrica Corporacion Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK: RDEIY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RDEIY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK: RDEIY) was provided by Societe Generale, and Red Electrica Corporacion downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Red Electrica Corporacion, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Red Electrica Corporacion was filed on July 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) is trading at is $10.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
