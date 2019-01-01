Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC:RDEIY), Dividends

Red Electrica Corporacion issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Red Electrica Corporacion generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Red Electrica Corporacion. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 17, 2013.
There are no upcoming dividends for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY). The last dividend payout was on January 17, 2013 and was $0.13
There are no upcoming dividends for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 17, 2013
Red Electrica Corporacion has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) was $0.13 and was paid out next on January 17, 2013.
Browse dividends on all stocks.