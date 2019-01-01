ñol

Red Electrica Corporacion
(OTCPK:RDEIY)
10.1664
0.0564[0.56%]
At close: Jun 3
10.59
0.4236[4.17%]
After Hours: 8:43AM EDT
Day High/Low10.11 - 10.19
52 Week High/Low9.03 - 10.82
Open / Close10.13 / 10.17
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.12.6K / 34.7K
Mkt Cap11B
P/E15.13
50d Avg. Price10.14
Div / Yield0.58/5.74%
Payout Ratio78.84
EPS0.17
Total Float-

Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC:RDEIY), Dividends

Red Electrica Corporacion issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Red Electrica Corporacion generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Red Electrica Corporacion Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Electrica Corporacion. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 17, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY). The last dividend payout was on January 17, 2013 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on January 17, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK:RDEIY)?
A

Red Electrica Corporacion has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) was $0.13 and was paid out next on January 17, 2013.

