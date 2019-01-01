AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.38 -0.29 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.24 -0.19 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 7.00M 7.10M 7.88M 6.37M Revenue Actual 6.94M 7.02M 10.30M 8.77M

