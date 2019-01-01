ñol

AVITA Medical
(NASDAQ:RCEL)
5.58
-0.13[-2.28%]
At close: Jun 3
5.58
00
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low5.51 - 5.67
52 Week High/Low5.06 - 22.49
Open / Close5.65 / 5.58
Float / Outstanding24.8M / 25M
Vol / Avg.77.1K / 152.2K
Mkt Cap139.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.38
Total Float24.8M

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AVITA Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$7.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.5M

Earnings Recap

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 14.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AVITA Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.38 -0.29 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.34 -0.24 -0.19 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 7.00M 7.10M 7.88M 6.37M
Revenue Actual 6.94M 7.02M 10.30M 8.77M

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.38 -0.29 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.34 -0.24 -0.19 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 7.00M 7.10M 7.88M 6.37M
Revenue Actual 6.94M 7.02M 10.30M 8.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AVITA Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
AVITA Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) reporting earnings?
A

AVITA Medical (RCEL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.48, which missed the estimate of $-0.34.

Q
What were AVITA Medical’s (NASDAQ:RCEL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.1M, which beat the estimate of $4.9M.

