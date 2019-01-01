AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting RCEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 383.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) was provided by Piper Sandler, and AVITA Medical initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AVITA Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AVITA Medical was filed on March 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AVITA Medical (RCEL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price AVITA Medical (RCEL) is trading at is $5.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
