Republic Bancorp
(NASDAQ:RBCAA)
45.81
-0.44[-0.95%]
At close: Jun 3
45.81
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low45.81 - 46.19
52 Week High/Low41.41 - 57.62
Open / Close45.97 / 45.81
Float / Outstanding8.8M / 20M
Vol / Avg.18.7K / 23.4K
Mkt Cap916.2M
P/E10.44
50d Avg. Price44.07
Div / Yield1.36/2.98%
Payout Ratio28.82
EPS1.4
Total Float8.8M

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA), Dividends

Republic Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Republic Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.73%

Annual Dividend

$1.364

Last Dividend

Mar 18

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Republic Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Republic Bancorp ($RBCAA) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.34

Q
What is the dividend yield for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)?
A

The most current yield for Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) is 3.12% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

