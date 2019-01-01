ñol

Erayak Power Solution Gr
(NASDAQ:RAYA)
$3.57
0.87[32.22%]
At close: Dec 21
$3.54
-0.0300[-0.84%]
After Hours: 7:17PM EDT
Day Range2.420 - 3.69052 Wk Range1.720 - 3.750Open / Close2.640 / 3.570Float / Outstanding- / 12.000M
Vol / Avg.1.227M / 777.104KMkt Cap42.840MP/E10.23950d Avg. Price2.710
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.349

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc Stock (NASDAQ:RAYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Erayak Power Solution Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$22.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Erayak Power Solution Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Q

When is Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) reporting earnings?

A

There are no earnings for Erayak Power Solution Gr

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA)?

A

Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) will be reporting earnings on February 20, 2023.

Q

What were Erayak Power Solution Gr’s (NASDAQ:RAYA) revenues?

A

Erayak Power Solution Gr (RAYA) will be reporting earnings on February 20, 2023. The last reported revenues were from Q4 and were $0K.

