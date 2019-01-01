|Day Range2.420 - 3.690
|52 Wk Range1.720 - 3.750
|Open / Close2.640 / 3.570
|Float / Outstanding- / 12.000M
|Vol / Avg.1.227M / 777.104K
|Mkt Cap42.840M
|P/E10.239
|50d Avg. Price2.710
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.349
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Erayak Power Solution Gr in recent months.
Browse guidance and forecast on all stocks.