FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL), Dividends

FreightCar America issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FreightCar America generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for FreightCar America.
There are no upcoming dividends for FreightCar America (RAIL). The last dividend payout was on August 23, 2017 and was $0.09
There are no upcoming dividends for FreightCar America (RAIL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on August 23, 2017
There are no upcoming dividends for FreightCar America.
Browse dividends on all stocks.