Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Quantum
The latest price target for Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting QMCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 244.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Quantum (NASDAQ: QMCO) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Quantum maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Quantum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Quantum was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Quantum (QMCO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $7.00. The current price Quantum (QMCO) is trading at is $2.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
