PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, HR, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics in one place. The company earns revenue from subscription offerings, perpetual software licenses, maintenance and support services, and professional services.