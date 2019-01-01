QQQ
Range
14.69 - 16.09
Vol / Avg.
519K/556.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.35 - 36.56
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
157.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, HR, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics in one place. The company earns revenue from subscription offerings, perpetual software licenses, maintenance and support services, and professional services.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PowerSchool Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE: PWSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PowerSchool Holdings's (PWSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE: PWSC) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting PWSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.38% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC)?

A

The stock price for PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE: PWSC) is $15.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PowerSchool Holdings.

Q

When is PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) reporting earnings?

A

PowerSchool Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PowerSchool Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) operate in?

A

PowerSchool Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.