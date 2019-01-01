|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE: PWSC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PowerSchool Holdings’s space includes: Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
The latest price target for PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE: PWSC) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting PWSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.38% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE: PWSC) is $15.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PowerSchool Holdings.
PowerSchool Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PowerSchool Holdings.
PowerSchool Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.