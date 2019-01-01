QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
PowerFleet Inc provides subscription-based wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, trailers, containers, cargo, and light vehicles and heavy truck fleets. The firm's systems utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-fi, satellite communications and sensor technology to manage their assets. It operates in the segment of Wireless IoT asset management. The company has a business presence in the US, Israel and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the US.

Earnings

PowerFleet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PowerFleet (PWFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PowerFleet's (PWFL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PowerFleet (PWFL) stock?

A

The latest price target for PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PWFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PowerFleet (PWFL)?

A

The stock price for PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is $3.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PowerFleet (PWFL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PowerFleet.

Q

When is PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) reporting earnings?

A

PowerFleet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is PowerFleet (PWFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PowerFleet.

Q

What sector and industry does PowerFleet (PWFL) operate in?

A

PowerFleet is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.