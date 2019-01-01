|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PowerFleet’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR).
The latest price target for PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting PWFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is $3.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PowerFleet.
PowerFleet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PowerFleet.
PowerFleet is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.