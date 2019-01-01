PowerFleet Inc provides subscription-based wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, trailers, containers, cargo, and light vehicles and heavy truck fleets. The firm's systems utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-fi, satellite communications and sensor technology to manage their assets. It operates in the segment of Wireless IoT asset management. The company has a business presence in the US, Israel and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the US.