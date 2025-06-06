Rubrik To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Ascendiant Capital raised Aemetis, Inc. AMTX price target from $19 to $20. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Aemetis shares closed at $1.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham slashed the price target for lululemon athletica inc. LULU from $366 to $317. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. lululemon shares closed at $330.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised Broadcom Inc. AVGO price target from $255 to $315. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained a Buy rating. Broadcom shares closed at $259.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Ciena Corporation CIEN from $85 to $78. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Neutral rating. Ciena shares closed at $73.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $115 to $100. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. PVH shares closed at $66.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised Rubrik, Inc. RBRK price target from $82 to $110. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Rubrik shares settled at $98.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital cut Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK price target from $24 to $21. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Outlook Therapeutics shares closed at $1.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut lululemon athletica inc. LULU price target from $385 to $360. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating. lululemon shares closed at $330.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased the price target for Broadcom Inc. AVGO from $223 to $340. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Broadcom shares settled at $259.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital slashed Knightscope, Inc. KSCP price target from $30 to $26. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Knightscope shares closed at $6.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
