Range
7.31 - 8.81
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.52 - 18.52
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.31
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
218.3M
Outstanding
Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV
Q4 2021
EPS-0.160

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV67.230M

Proterra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Proterra (PTRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Proterra's (PTRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Proterra.

Q

What is the target price for Proterra (PTRA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PTRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.52% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Proterra (PTRA)?

A

The stock price for Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA) is $8.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Proterra (PTRA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Proterra.

Q

When is Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) reporting earnings?

A

Proterra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Proterra (PTRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Proterra.

Q

What sector and industry does Proterra (PTRA) operate in?

A

Proterra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.