Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA

On May 8, Prothena posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. “We continue to meaningfully advance our wholly-owned and partnered programs across our protein dysregulation portfolio during this transformative year for Prothena. Most notably in 2025 we anticipate topline data in 2Q from the confirmatory Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial evaluating birtamimab for AL amyloidosis, conducted under a SPA agreement with the FDA with a primary endpoint of time to all-cause mortality at a statistical significance level of 0.10,” said Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Prothena. The company's stock fell around 31% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $7.01.

RSI Value: 21.9

21.9 PRTA Price Action: Shares of Prothena fell 2.6% to close at $7.10 on Thursday.

Shares of Prothena fell 2.6% to close at $7.10 on Thursday.

Rxsight Inc RXST

On May 7, RxSight posted mixed quarterly results. “The exceptional clinical value delivered by our Light Adjustable Lens continues to drive significant enthusiasm among cataract surgeons,” said Ron Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and President of RxSight. The company's stock fell around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $13.22.

RSI Value: 28.8

28.8 RXST Price Action: Shares of Rxsight dipped 11.2% to close at $13.23 on Thursday.

Shares of Rxsight dipped 11.2% to close at $13.23 on Thursday.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT

On May 6, Sarepta Therapeutics reported quarterly losses of $3.42 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 95 cents. "In the first quarter, we achieved net product revenue of $611.5 million, a 70% increase over the same quarter prior year; our PMO franchise performed well at $236.5 million; and ELEVIDYS achieved $375 million, growing at 180% over the same quarter prior year. However, we also faced headwinds in the quarter. While we are taking a variety of actions to address and resolve these challenges, we have adjusted our guidance for 2025 to $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion," said Doug Ingram, CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics. The company's stock fell around 42% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $35.46.

RSI Value: 23.2

23.2 SRPT Price Action: Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics fell 0.5% to close at $36.52 on Thursday.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics fell 0.5% to close at $36.52 on Thursday.

