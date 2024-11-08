Dow Tops 44,000; US Consumer Sentiment Increases In November

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 250 points on Friday.
The Dow traded up 0.62% to 44,001.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 19,268.55. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.40% to 5,997.19.
Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Nvidia Stock After Trump Win
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares surged by 1.6% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, materials shares fell by 0.8%.
Top Headline
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to 73 in November, recording the highest reading in seven months, versus a reading of 70.5 in October and also topping market estimates of 71.
Equities Trading UP
- Sezzle Inc. SEZL shares shot up 65% to $413.71 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter financial results, raised its FY24 guidance, and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI got a boost, surging 47% to $26.38 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue results.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI shares were also up, gaining 46% to $5.02 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Equities Trading DOWN
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. PRPH shares dropped 46% to $0.7752 after the company reported the pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. EVH were down 43% to $13.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. NMHI was down, falling 34% to $0.0975 after the company announced a $3 million public offering.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2.7% to $70.40 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,695.00.
Silver traded down 1.2% to $31.470 on Friday, while copper fell 2.9% to $4.3015.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.65%, Germany's DAX fell 0.76% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.17%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.16%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.84%.
The trade gap in France increased to €8.3 billion in September versus a revised €7.7 billion gap in the previous month, while current account deficit increased to €2.1 billion in September.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.30%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.07%, China's Shanghai Composite Index dipping 0.53% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.07%.
Foreign exchange reserves held by the Reserve Bank of India declined to $682.1 billion as of Nov. 1. China reported a current account surplus of $149.6 billion during the third quarter compared to the $60.8 billion surplus in the year-ago period. Japan’s household spending declined by 1.1% year-over-year in September.
Economics
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to 73 in November, recording the highest reading in seven months, versus a reading of 70.5 in October and also topping market estimates of 71.
Now Read This:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.