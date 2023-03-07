ñol


This 12% Dividend Yield Stock Is Set For Payout On Tuesday: What Else To Watch Out For

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 7, 2023 7:32 AM | 2 min read
As markets continue to witness bouts of volatility led by economic data, Federal Reserve officials' remarks and inflation expectations, some investors continue to prefer buying and holding on to dividend-paying stocks that boast a higher yield. Let's take a look at some interesting stocks that will be paying out dividends on Tuesday:

1. FLEX LNG Ltd FLNG: The LNG shipping company's stock has registered a decent performance this year, having gained over 14% on a year-to-date basis. The stock boasts an impressive dividend yield of over 12%, according to Benzinga Pro. Flex LNG had declared a dividend of $1 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be paid on Tuesday. This consists of a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share and a special dividend of $0.25 per share. In total, the company has declared $3.75 per share dividends for 2022.

2. Johnson & Johnson JNJ: Shares of the company have lost over 12% since the beginning of the year. The company announced dividends totaling $4.45 per share in 2022, with a dividend yield of 2.96%, according to Benzinga Pro. Johnson & Johnson said that 2022 marked the 60th consecutive year in which it increased its annual dividend. On Tuesday, the company is set to pay out $1.13 per share in dividends.

3. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. PROV: Shares of the company gained 1.43% this year. The company is scheduled to pay out a dividend of 14 cents per share on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a dividend yield of 3.94%, according to Benzinga Pro and last year paid out dividends amounting to a total of 56 cents per share.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

