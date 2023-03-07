As markets continue to witness bouts of volatility led by economic data, Federal Reserve officials' remarks and inflation expectations, some investors continue to prefer buying and holding on to dividend-paying stocks that boast a higher yield. Let's take a look at some interesting stocks that will be paying out dividends on Tuesday:

1. FLEX LNG Ltd FLNG: The LNG shipping company's stock has registered a decent performance this year, having gained over 14% on a year-to-date basis. The stock boasts an impressive dividend yield of over 12%, according to Benzinga Pro. Flex LNG had declared a dividend of $1 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be paid on Tuesday. This consists of a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share and a special dividend of $0.25 per share. In total, the company has declared $3.75 per share dividends for 2022.

Also Read: Best Dividend Paying Stocks

2. Johnson & Johnson JNJ: Shares of the company have lost over 12% since the beginning of the year. The company announced dividends totaling $4.45 per share in 2022, with a dividend yield of 2.96%, according to Benzinga Pro. Johnson & Johnson said that 2022 marked the 60th consecutive year in which it increased its annual dividend. On Tuesday, the company is set to pay out $1.13 per share in dividends.

3. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. PROV: Shares of the company gained 1.43% this year. The company is scheduled to pay out a dividend of 14 cents per share on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a dividend yield of 3.94%, according to Benzinga Pro and last year paid out dividends amounting to a total of 56 cents per share.

Read Next: JPMorgan Analysts Believe These Options Could Turn A 5% Market Fall Into A Deadly Disaster: What Are They?