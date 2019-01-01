QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
AMMO Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of ammunition products in the sporting industry in the United States. The company offers its products to the sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking a home or personal protection, manufacturers and law enforcement, and military agencies. The firm's product segment comprises ammunition and ammunition casings. It generates revenue from the production and sale of ammunition.

AMMO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AMMO (POWWP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWWP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AMMO's (POWWP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AMMO (POWWP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AMMO

Q

Current Stock Price for AMMO (POWWP)?

A

The stock price for AMMO (NASDAQ: POWWP) is $28.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AMMO (POWWP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMMO.

Q

When is AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) reporting earnings?

A

AMMO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AMMO (POWWP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AMMO.

Q

What sector and industry does AMMO (POWWP) operate in?

A

AMMO is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.