GunBroker.com Owner AMMO Appoints Jared Smith As Operations Head

AMMO Inc POWW POWWP has appointed Jared Smith as the company's Chief Operating Officer & President, effective January 3, 2023.

"We look forward to working hand-in-glove with Jared to strategically and markedly grow the ammunition business, while exposing Jared to the vast opportunities set before us with our GunBroker.com Marketplace," said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO's CEO & Chairman.

AMMO owns GunBroker.com, an online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries.

Price Action: POWW shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $1.78 on the last check Thursday.

