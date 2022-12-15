ñol

GunBroker.com Owner AMMO Appoints Jared Smith As Operations Head

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 15, 2022 2:44 PM | 1 min read
  • AMMO Inc POWW POWWP has appointed Jared Smith as the company's Chief Operating Officer & President, effective January 3, 2023.
  • Smith most recently served as General Manager with Fiocchi of America, a global manufacturer of premium ammunition for competition, hunting, and defense applications.
  • "We look forward to working hand-in-glove with Jared to strategically and markedly grow the ammunition business, while exposing Jared to the vast opportunities set before us with our GunBroker.com Marketplace," said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO's CEO & Chairman.
  • AMMO owns GunBroker.com, an online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries.
  • Price Action: POWW shares are trading lower by 1.39% at $1.78 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

