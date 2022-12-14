ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 14, 2022 4:09 AM | 1 min read
Lennar, REV Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects REV Group, Inc. REVG to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $595.02 million before the opening bell. REV Group shares gained 1.1% to $13.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Braze, Inc. BRZE reported better-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. Braze shares, however, dropped 6.5% to $27.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation LEN to have earned $4.91 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares gained 0.1% to $90.68 in the after-hours trading session.

  • The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG reported a share repurchase program. However, no size of the program was disclosed. Pennant Group shares gained 2.1% to $10.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Nordson Corporation NDSN to post quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $649.46 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares slipped 0.1% to close at $238.37 on Tuesday.

