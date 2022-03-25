Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Neuraxpharm, Flower One, Flowr Corp, Decibel, YourWay Cannabis, Psychemedics

As Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns (April 20-21) in Miami, gathering top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space.

Neuraxpharm Welcomes Monica Torrecilla As Country Manager For Portugal

Neuraxpharm Group recently announced that it has tapped Monica Torrecilla to serve as country manager for Portugal.

The appointment reinforces Neuraxpharm's push to increase its management team in Europe with another experienced executive who will focus on advancing Neuraxpharm as a CNS specialist in Portugal.

During her career, Torrecilla built a proven track record in advancing sales and marketing. In addition, she has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

At her new position, she will focus on expanding the company's position in key areas, adding to the current portfolio on schizophrenia and sleep disorders, the latest launches on epilepsy and depression.

"We are convinced that her powerful spirit, her clear mindset, and her great ability to lead and take the reins of new projects will help us to strengthen our position in the Portuguese market," Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm commented.

Flower One's CEO Kellen O'Keefe Named Advisory Board Member To The Weldon Project

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One Holdings Inc.'s (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX:FLOOF) (FSE: F11) CEO, has been appointed to the advisory board of Weldon Angelos' The Weldon Project.

"I am proud to be joining The Weldon Project to help secure the release of cannabis prisoners and to support the foundation's efforts to create a more fair criminal justice system," O'Keefe said.

Weldon Angelos began his journey for social equity and social justice reform after he was sentenced to a 55-year prison term in 2003 for selling less than $1,000 worth of cannabis.

Angelos was eventually released from prison in 2016 after serving 13 years of his term and was then granted clemency.

Following his release, Angelos launched Mission [GREEN], an initiative dedicated to securing clemency for those currently incarcerated for cannabis-related offenses and to creating pathways for expungements or pardons.

"Having known and worked with Kellen for a long time, I believe in his commitment to our united efforts towards criminal justice reform, and I look forward to the future of this foundation," Angelos stated.

The Flowr Corp.'s Darryl Brooker Resigns As CEO

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) (OTC:FLWPF) recently announced the departure of director and CEO Darryl Brooker and the appointment of Tom Flow as Interim CEO.

As the founder and former CEO of the company, Tom has an intimate knowledge of the business and is well-positioned to help guide Flowr through its leadership transition.

"Leaving Flowr was a very tough and personal decision for me as I pursue other opportunities. I could not be more impressed with the performance of the management team over the last 10 months in terms of productivity, innovation, new strains, and a laser focus on driving the business to profitability in 2022," Brooker said. "This strong management team remains in place, and I am confident that Flowr will continue to improve its share and leadership in the premium Canadian cannabis dried flower market."

Decibel Appoints Beer Baroness Manjit Minhas As Senior Advisor & Director Nominee

Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (TSXV:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) recently appointed Manjit Minhas, an entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and beer baroness as a senior advisor to its board of directors until the company's upcoming annual shareholder meeting when she is put forth as a director nominee.

Manjit has significant CPG expertise, having co-founded the Minhas Brewery, Distillery, and Winery with over 90 brands of beers, spirits, liqueurs and wines. Her products are sold in 5 provinces as well as 47 states throughout the USA and 16 other countries.

Manjit has specific cannabis industry experience as a former member of the board of directors of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd.

"We are thrilled to be able to welcome Manjit to the company and are expecting that she will be formally elected to the Decibel board later this summer," stated Cody Church, Decibel's chairman.

YourWay Cannabis Taps Jakob Ripshtein To Serve As Executive Chairman

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC:YOURF) (FSE: HOB) recently announced that Jakob Ripshtein had been appointed executive chairman of the company, effective immediately.

Ripshtein was elected chairman of the board of YourWay in 2021.

"I am looking forward to playing a more hands-on role in overseeing the rollout of our strategic vision," he said. "It is an exciting time at YourWay as we prepare for expansion into new markets, categories and introduce new brands to consumers."

He previously served as the president of Aphria Inc., now Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), where he was responsible for corporate strategy, marketing, and sales.

Prior to that, he was president of Diageo Canada (NYSE:DEO) before becoming North American CFO for Diageo. In his newly created position as executive chairman, Ripshtein will provide enhanced leadership in several areas, including governance, finance, M&A, and commercial strategy.

"We are delighted to have Jakob playing a more active role in helping guide YourWay on its path to building the leading consumer-centric portfolio of cannabis brands globally," Jake Cohen, the company's CEO, said.

Psychemedics Corp Names Drew Reynolds Board Member, Harry Connick Retires

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has welcomed Andrew "Drew" M. Reynolds to its board of directors effective April 4th, 2022.

Reynolds will also serve as a member of the audit, compensation, and nominating and governance committees.

Currently, he serves as a board director and independent consultant to a number of companies.

Reynolds has over 25 years of experience and has held positions in strategy, corporate development, sales, and marketing, both domestically and internationally.

"Drew comes to us with extensive global experience and a wide range of skills in revenue-driving positions such as business development, sales/marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships," Raymond C. Kubacki, the company's CEO said. "In addition, Drew's direct, hands-on operational experience, as well as his work in the trucking market, one of our key verticals, makes him an exceptionally strong match for us."

The company simultaneously announced that Harry Connick plans to retire from its board of directors effective April 4th, 2022.

Connick has served as a board director for over 18 years and has been a member of the audit, compensation, and nominating and governance committees.

Previously, Connick served with great distinction as the District Attorney of the Orleans Parish in Louisiana for 30 years.

Photo: Courtesy of Rodeo Project Management Software on Unsplash