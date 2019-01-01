ñol

Philip Morris Intl
(NYSE:PM)
105.69
-0.56[-0.53%]
At close: Jun 1
106.23
0.5400[0.51%]
After Hours: 5:15PM EDT
Day High/Low104.62 - 106.54
52 Week High/Low85.64 - 112.48
Open / Close106.48 / 105.76
Float / Outstanding1.5B / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.6.4M / 6.2M
Mkt Cap163.8B
P/E18.3
50d Avg. Price100.65
Div / Yield5/4.73%
Payout Ratio85.64
EPS1.5
Total Float1.5B

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), Dividends

Philip Morris Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Philip Morris Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.33%

Annual Dividend

$5.0

Last Dividend

Mar 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Philip Morris Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Philip Morris Intl (PM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Philip Morris Intl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.25 on April 12, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Philip Morris Intl (PM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Philip Morris Intl (PM). The last dividend payout was on April 12, 2022 and was $1.25

Q
How much per share is the next Philip Morris Intl (PM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Philip Morris Intl (PM). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.25 on April 12, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM)?
A

Philip Morris Intl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Philip Morris Intl (PM) was $1.25 and was paid out next on April 12, 2022.

