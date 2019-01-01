ñol

Piedmont Lithium
(NASDAQ:PLL)
56.09
-8.67[-13.39%]
At close: Jun 1
55.50
-0.5900[-1.05%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low54 - 62.87
52 Week High/Low40.65 - 79.99
Open / Close62.31 / 56.09
Float / Outstanding17.7M / 17.9M
Vol / Avg.719K / 518.5K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price65.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.57
Total Float17.7M

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), Dividends

Piedmont Lithium issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Piedmont Lithium generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.22

Last Dividend

Apr 25, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Piedmont Lithium Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Piedmont Lithium (PLL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Lithium. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 8, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Piedmont Lithium (PLL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Lithium (PLL). The last dividend payout was on May 8, 2015 and was $0.31

Q
How much per share is the next Piedmont Lithium (PLL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Lithium (PLL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on May 8, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)?
A

Piedmont Lithium has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Piedmont Lithium (PLL) was $0.30 and was paid out next on May 8, 2015.

