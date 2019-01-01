Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), Dividends

Piedmont Lithium issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Piedmont Lithium generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Lithium. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on May 8, 2015.
