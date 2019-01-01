Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting PLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.46% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Piedmont Lithium initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Piedmont Lithium, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Piedmont Lithium was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Piedmont Lithium (PLL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $90.00. The current price Piedmont Lithium (PLL) is trading at is $56.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
