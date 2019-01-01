Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.570
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Piedmont Lithium Questions & Answers
When is Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) reporting earnings?
Piedmont Lithium (PLL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Piedmont Lithium’s (NASDAQ:PLL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
