ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Packaging Corp of America
(NYSE:PKG)
157.435
0.155[0.10%]
At close: Jun 1
157.47
0.0350[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low153.9 - 158.19
52 Week High/Low124.78 - 168.5
Open / Close157.02 / 157.47
Float / Outstanding80.3M / 93.7M
Vol / Avg.621.8K / 650.3K
Mkt Cap14.8B
P/E16.08
50d Avg. Price157.6
Div / Yield5/3.18%
Payout Ratio40.9
EPS2.71
Total Float80.3M

Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), Dividends

Packaging Corp of America issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Packaging Corp of America generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.75%

Annual Dividend

$4.0

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Packaging Corp of America Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Packaging Corp of America (PKG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Packaging Corp of America (PKG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Packaging Corp of America ($PKG) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Packaging Corp of America (PKG) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Packaging Corp of America (PKG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Packaging Corp of America (PKG) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $1.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG)?
A

The most current yield for Packaging Corp of America (PKG) is 3.15% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.