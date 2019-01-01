Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 19
EPS
$0.830
Quarterly Revenue
$19.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Parke Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Parke Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) reporting earnings?
Parke Bancorp (PKBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Parke Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PKBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
