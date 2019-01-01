Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Phunware
The latest price target for Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting PHUN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.11% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) was provided by Roth Capital, and Phunware maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Phunware, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Phunware was filed on December 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Phunware (PHUN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Phunware (PHUN) is trading at is $1.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
