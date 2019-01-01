PLDT (NYSE:PHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PLDT
PLDT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PLDT (NYSE: PHI) was reported by Citigroup on July 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PLDT (NYSE: PHI) was provided by Citigroup, and PLDT upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PLDT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PLDT was filed on July 15, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 15, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PLDT (PHI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price PLDT (PHI) is trading at is $36.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.