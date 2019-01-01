BiomX (AMEX:PHGE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.270
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
BiomX Questions & Answers
When is BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) reporting earnings?
BiomX (PHGE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BiomX (AMEX:PHGE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were BiomX’s (AMEX:PHGE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
